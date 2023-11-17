PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Town of Beaumont in Perry County has been placed under a boil water notice.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), water sampling showed the presence of E. coli bacteria.

The notice affects 1,106 customers who are served by the Town of Beaumont water supply.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. This precaution will last at least two full days, and water system officials will be immediately notified when the boil water alert is lifted.

E. coli can cause short-term effects such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. The bacteria may pose a special health risk for infants, young children and people with severely compromised immune systems.