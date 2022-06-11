SOSO, Miss. (WHLT) – Starting on July 1, beer sales will be permitted in Soso after the town was designated as a qualified resort area.

The Laurel Leader Call reported the change was made under House Bill 1381, not by vote. The bill states that a qualified resort area is any area outside of the limits of incorporated municipalities commonly known and accepted as a place that regularly and customarily attracts tourists, vacationists and other transients because of its historical, scenic or recreational facilities or attractions, or because of other attributes.

Soso Mayor Ralph Cahill said he hopes everything will be in place for beer sales to begin on July 1. He said the main purpose of allowing beer sales is to help the town’s sales tax.