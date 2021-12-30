Bicyclist dies a week after collision with car in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A bicyclist has died a week after a collision with a vehicle in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg police said Christopher Hawthorn, 43, and a Toyota Sienna collided at the intersection of Lincoln Road and 40th Avenue on Thursday, December 23 around 7:00 p.m. The driver stayed at the scene and worked with law enforcement.

Hawthorne died from his injuries on Wednesday, December 29.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900.