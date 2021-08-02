Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Marion County

MHP investigators are asking for help in locating a black Toyota Camry (2014-2017) believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run crash. (Courtesy: MHP)

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist this weekend. The incident happened on Highway 586 in Marion County around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

According to investigators, Michael Wellman, 44, of Tremont, was riding his bike on the highway when a 2014-2017 black Toyota Camry hit him. After the accident, the vehicle left the scene with heavy damage to the front and passenger side of the car. The Camry is missing the passenger side mirror and a passenger window.

Troopers said Wellman died at the scene of the crash. If you have any information about the incident, contact MHP at 601-582-3529.