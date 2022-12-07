A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist.

The crash happened on Highway 98 in Walthall County just after 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5.

According to MHP, a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, driven by 30-year-old Joanna Cross, of Columbia, was traveling east on Highway 98 when it collided with a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was identified as 49-year-old Lonnell James, of Tylertown. Troopers said he was traveling north across the eastbound lanes of Highway 98 at the time of the crash.

James was severely injured in the crash. He died at Forrest General Hospital on December 6, 2022.