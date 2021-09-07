Biden Administration aims to make housing more affordable

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Biden Administration is working to increase efforts to make housing affordable. The plans were announced last week.

Part of this plan includes boosting the supply of quality affordable rental units, boosting the supply of manufactured housing and two-four unit properties, and expanding the low-income housing tax credit.

Justin Brooks is the executive director for Mississippi Regional Housing Authority 8th District. The organization has programs for 14 counties, including offices in Hattiesburg.

Brooks said this increasing push for affordable housing would help in several ways.

“In order for us to be able to continue to operate these programs to serve the over 10,000 households we serve in south Mississippi, it would be really encouraging to see a return to our full funding levels if not an increase,” he stated.

There is also potential for economic development.

“To deliver an increased number of affordable housing units would not only create jobs and have a positive economic impact, but it would absolutely help to sure up the personal economy’s of so many folks who are really barely getting by,” said Brooks.

Under this plan, the Biden Administration expects to create or rehab more than 2,000,000 housing units.