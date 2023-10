SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – Sumrall officials are looking for bidders for the downtown sidewalk improvement project.

Pine Belt News reported the town is currently accepting bids. Leaders plan to review the bids later this month and choose a company for the project.

Officials said the project is being funded with the help of a Transportation Alternatives Program Grant.

The work will start at the intersection of New York Avenue and Mississippi 589 and go to at least Center Avenue.