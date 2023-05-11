COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The man who was wanted in connection to a Biloxi Spring Break shooting that injured five people, including a police officer, was captured.

Covington County officials said deputies and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Dontavis Magee in Covington County on Wednesday, May 10. He was charged with kidnapping, assault, two counts of aggravated assault and assault on a law enforcement officer.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force announced in early May that Magee had been identified as the suspect in the shooting incident, which took place during a Spring Break event on April 16 on Highway 90 near Motel 6 in Biloxi.

The victims were treated and are expected to make a full recovery.