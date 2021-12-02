Black Creek Retreat water system customers under boil water notice

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced customers who are served by the Black Creek Retreat water system in Forrest County have been placed under a boil water advisory.

The notice affects 235 customers. According to officials, the chlorine level is below normal for the water system.

Customers are asked to boil their water until further notice. Health officials recommend boiling the water for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.