Black History Celebrations returning to Hattiesburg in February

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Black History Celebrations are set to return to Hattiesburg beginning on February 1, 2022.

After postponing last year’s celebration due to the pandemic, the Celebrations will return with 15 events throughout Hattiesburg, including the return of the 23rd Annual Black History Parade.

This year, the festivities will include the new Hattiesburg Black History Online Museum. The museum will feature historic exhibits, artifacts and stories. It will also act as the hub for all of the Celebrations’ event details.

The Black History Honors Magazine February 2022 will include community support, well wishes from the business community, stories and serve as an event program for the Celebrations’ events.

All of the Black History Celebrations’ events will be free to the public. This year’s theme will be “unity”. The events will run from February 1, 2022 to February 28, 2022.