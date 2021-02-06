Black Lives Matter protest held at Hattiesburg police headquarters

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Black Lives Matter Mississippi gathered outside of Hattiesburg Police Department on Saturday evening.

The group has protested every day for a week after a 14-year-old boy was shot by an officer near Hattiesburg High School.

Protesters said the teen was shot multiple times and is currently in critical condition at the hospital. Some of them are upset with a social media post from Mayor Toby Barker about the shooting. He said “If someone breaks the law and threatens the safety of the public or school children or an officer, that individual should be prosecuted.”

“Well in that response he brought up the implication that he may be pressing charges on this 14 year old boy and that this 14 year old boy might be charged as an adult. I feel like its a little early before the results of the investigation are even released.”

Mayor Barker asked for patience while the investigation is underway by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Black Lives Matter Mississippi said they will continue to protest on behalf of the teen.

Mayor Barker released the following statement on Facebook:

A week ago, there was a shooting in a neighborhood just north of Hattiesburg High School – one that involved a teenager and officers from the Hattiesburg Police Department. Thankfully, no lives were lost.

But, as with any officer-involved shooting, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation arrived shortly thereafter and took over the investigation. This is standard procedure so that a third party can conduct a thorough, full and comprehensive investigation.

In recent days, we have asked the Department of Public Safety, through MBI, to provide the public with an update, to assist in at least dispelling inaccurate information circulating on social media. However, with understanding for MBI’s caseload – and that a state agency has its own processes that it follows – that hasn’t happened yet. We know that’s frustrating.

I would ask that you, our citizens, be patient as this investigation continues. I would also ask that you wait for facts and avoid sharing bad information and innuendo. Any shooting is a tragedy. Any shooting that involves a young person is heartbreaking. And when an incident involves a police officer, I understand the heightened tension and scrutiny that accompanies that event.

While I will not compromise an ongoing investigation…I do want you to know the following.Since day one of our administration, we have endeavored to be transparent with you – about our challenges, our shortcomings and how we are moving forward.

If an officer acted unprofessionally or in a manner inconsistent with his or her training and department standards, there will be accountability. If there was a failure in the process, it will be fixed.

But – also understand that if someone breaks the law and threatens the safety of the public or school children or an officer, that individual should be prosecuted.

My request to you is to be patient. I know it’s not easy. But I am confident that when the investigation is complete, we’ll have an opportunity to evaluate what went right and what did not, to get better and to come out stronger as a community.