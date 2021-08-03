“Blessings in a Backpack” program to benefit USM international students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Three University of Southern Mississippi (USM) organizations have teamed up to support incoming international students as a new academic year quickly approaches.

The USM Association of Office Professionals, USM’s Sigma Alpha Lambda Honor Society, and USM Staff Council are partnering to help international students get ready for the fall semester with the “Blessings in a Backpack program.” The program provides international students with backpacks filled with school supplies.

The organizations are seeking donations from the university and the local community to fill the backpacks. Items needed include the following:

Notebooks

Binders

Blue books

Bullet journals

Highlighters

Index cards

Loose-leaf paper

Markers

Pencils

Pens

Reusable masks

Small dry erase boards

Transparent files

Umbrellas

Wet wipes

According to the university, collection boxes for these items are located on the Hattiesburg campus in Asbury Hall by Freshens, Cook Library by Starbucks, McLemore Hall by Career Services, Subway in the R.C. Union, and The Fresh Food Company. Items will be accepted through August 20.