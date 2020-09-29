Blood drive scheduled for Saturday in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Saturday, October 3, Powers Fire & Rescue will be hosting a Blood Drive by Vitalan. The blood drive will be from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Powers fire station located at 1975 Hwy. 184.

“Blood supplies are critically low and plasma donations are needed as well,” said Powers Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Bo Burroughs. “We are encouraging donors to please schedule an appointment thru Vitalant and then come to our fire station between 10:00am and 2:00pm this Saturday, October 3rd, and donate. You literally are giving the gift of life when you donate.”

Donors are urged to call Vitalant at 601-319-3320 to schedule an appointment time. All donors and Vitalant staff are required to wear face coverings.

Click here to schedule an appointment online (Sponsor Code: Powers).

