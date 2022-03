COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Neighbors in Columbia will have a chance to give blood on Tuesday, March 15.

The event is being held at the Columbia Police Department (CPD), which is located on 2nd Street. The blood drive will be in the conference room on site.

Donors and volunteers are asked to come between 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for the event. To schedule appointments and for additional information visit the donor website using the sponsor code: ColumbiaHeroes