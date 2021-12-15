Blood Drive to be held in Hattiesburg Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Blood service provider Vitalant will partner with Ashley Home Store to host a blood drive on Friday, December 17.

The drive will be held at the Ashley Home Store location located at 6143 Highway 98 in Hattiesburg from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Mississippi is facing a severe blood supply shortage, so neighbors are strongly encouraged to donate. In addition to helping restore blood supplies, donors will be entered into drawings for $100 and $200 Ashley Home Store gift cards.

The American Red Cross estimates that someone in the United States needs blood and or platelets every two seconds. One donation can save up to three people’s lives.

Masks will be required at the event. Click here to find out if you meet donation eligibility requirements.