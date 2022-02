LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Glade Fire and Rescue will host a blood drive on Saturday, March 5.

The drive will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Vitalant Bloodmobile at 119 Orange Drive in Laurel.

Donors must wear a face mask. Click here to schedule an appointment. Use Blood Drive Code MAG43 and select a time. Appointments can also be made by calling (601)-319-2408.