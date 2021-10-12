Blood drive to be held Saturday in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On October 16, Powers Fire & Rescue will be hosting a Blood Drive by Vitalant from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The blood drive will be held at the Powers Fire & Rescue fire station on Highway 184.

Powers Blood Drive Donation Coordinator Ronda Walters said, “Blood supplies are critically low, and we desperately need new and regular donors to schedule an appointment and donate blood.”

Donors may make an appointment at www.Donors.Vitalant.org by using Blood Drive Code: Powers or contact Sara at 601-602-5969 to schedule an appointment or get answers to any questions.