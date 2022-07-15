HATTIESBURG, (WHLT) – The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning approved several new academic programs at their meeting held last month in Jackson.

Students who want to pursue careers in emerging and expanding fields now have additional academic programs to help them achieve their goals. These programs will help meet workforce needs in new fields and fields that struggle with workforce shortages.

The board approved a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Cybersecurity at The University of Southern Mississippi to help meet this need. The degree program allows students to transfer up to 60 hours of technical credit earned at a community college to the 4-year degree program in the growing field of cyber security.

Graduates of the program will be prepared to fill positions in cybersecurity defense risk assessment and countermeasures designed to protect against cyber threats. The program provides an online option that allows those currently working in the field with a 2-year applied technology degree to pursue the bachelor’s degree while continuing to work and, after completing the degree, take on leadership and advanced technical roles at their current employer. Mississippi State University also offers a BAS degree in Cybersecurity.

In addition, The University of Southern Mississippi has relationships with Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg and Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, so this program will provide a pathway to a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity for those who are serving or have served in the U.S. military who have completed vocational training in the United States Armed Services Schools and other colleges.