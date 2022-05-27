LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County Board of Supervisors terminated Chief Deputy Brad Weathers with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department.

Pine Belt news reported the decision was made during the board’s May 19 meeting. The effective date of termination was not noted.

Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits said Weathers is an employee of the sheriff, and the issue is a matter between Sheriff Danny Rigel and Weathers.

According to the newspaper, the sheriff did not wish to make a comment, and Weathers did not return phone calls for comment.