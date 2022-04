PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A body was found in the Leaf River in Perry County on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Investigators said a boater reported a body near the Mahned bridge. Perry County deputies and the Hattiesburg Crime Scene Unit responded. The body was brought out of the water near the New Augusta boat ramp.

Investigators said the identity of the man will not be released at this time. The incident is under investigation.