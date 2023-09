JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A body found on September 6 has been confirmed to be the body of a missing teenager.

Officials with the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department said DNA identified the body as 14-year-old Hayden Burke, of Carson.

Burke’s body was found on Whiteand Church Road on September 6. Investigators said Burke was last seen on September 4.

Deputies said they have launched a full investigation into Burke’s death.