Boil water alert issued for 50 Lumberton customers

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Lumberton issued a boil water alert for about 50 customers who receive their water from the city in Lamar County.

The notice affects those who live on South 9th Street, Myrick Avenue and West Highway 13. Customers are strongly encouraged to boil all water for one minute before it is consumed

Water system officials said there was a loss in pressure after a contractor cut a water line. The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.