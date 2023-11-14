LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice has been issued for 100 customers in Lamar County.

Officials said the notice affects 100 customers on Madden Road and adjacent roads who are served by the North Lamar Water Association water supply.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.