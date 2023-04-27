FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice has been issued for the Eastabuchie Water Association in Forrest County.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the notice affects 125 residents at the following locations:

Beverly Hills Loop

Hillsdale

Lynnray, Fusion

Amos

Hammett

Kelly Rose

Village Loop

Savannah

Overton

Ferncrest

Zaddie Lane

Ashley

Water system officials notified MSDH of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified of the test results.