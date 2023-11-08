WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice has been issued for more than 100 customers in Walthall County.

Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the notice affects 125 customers who are served by the Lexie Water Association, Inc.

The following customers are affected:

01 to 227 Ginntown Road

01 to 51 Jerome Lundy Road

01 to 57 Ellis Dillon Road

01 to 67 Armstrong Road

44 to 120 Lake Walthall Road

01 to 173 Kirlin Road

01 to 82 Highway 48 E.

04 to 12 Webb Holmes Road

107 to 249 Old Highway 198 E.

01 to 40 Davo Road

Water system officials notified MSDH of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.