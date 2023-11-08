WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice has been issued for more than 100 customers in Walthall County.
Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the notice affects 125 customers who are served by the Lexie Water Association, Inc.
The following customers are affected:
- 01 to 227 Ginntown Road
- 01 to 51 Jerome Lundy Road
- 01 to 57 Ellis Dillon Road
- 01 to 67 Armstrong Road
- 44 to 120 Lake Walthall Road
- 01 to 173 Kirlin Road
- 01 to 82 Highway 48 E.
- 04 to 12 Webb Holmes Road
- 107 to 249 Old Highway 198 E.
- 01 to 40 Davo Road
Water system officials notified MSDH of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.
Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.
The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.