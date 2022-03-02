JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice has been issued for 144 Hatten Water Association (HWA) customers on March 1.
Affected areas include:
- Mt. Williams
- Highway 529
- Magnolia Lane
- West Magnolia Lane
- Williams Road
- Thigpen Road
- Cherry Road
- Or-Jel Shelby Road
- Royce Pool Road
- James Barnes Road
- Arco Lane
HWA officials recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it’s consumed. The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.