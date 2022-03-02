JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice has been issued for 144 Hatten Water Association (HWA) customers on March 1.

Affected areas include:

Mt. Williams

Highway 529

Magnolia Lane

West Magnolia Lane

Williams Road

Thigpen Road

Cherry Road

Or-Jel Shelby Road

Royce Pool Road

James Barnes Road

Arco Lane

HWA officials recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it’s consumed. The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.