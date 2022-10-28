PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with N.E. Perry Utility issued a boil water notice for 160 customers.

The following areas are affected:

Highway 42 West

Camp 8 to city limits

Harvey Malone Road

David Harrison Road

Jess Newell Road

Eastside Church Road

Jim Newell Road

Cochran Road

All connections south to Gaines Creek Brewer Road served by the N.E. Perry Utility Association

Officials said the notice is due to pressure loss from one or more line breaks. The Mississippi State Department of Health was notified.

Affected customers are advised to boil their water vigorously for one minute before it’s consumed.

The water system will be notified when test results show the notice can be lifted.