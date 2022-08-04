JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice has been issued for 183 Southwest Jones W/A-North customers in Jones County.
The notice affects the following locations:
- Seminary Road
- Daryl Tisdale Road
- Watkins Road
- Rainey Road
- Sumrall Road
- Walley Road
- Dean Anderson Road
- Monroe Road
- Emmons Road
- Shelton Cedar Road
- Creel Road
- L.D. Bradley Road
- Leggett Road
- Arange Grice
- Corley Road
Officials said the notice is due to a loss of pressure from a scheduled shutdown. Those affected are asked to boil water for one minute before cooking, baking, making ice cubes, taking medications, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.
The water system will be notified when tests show the water is safe to drink.