JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice has been issued for 183 Southwest Jones W/A-North customers in Jones County.

The notice affects the following locations:

Seminary Road

Daryl Tisdale Road

Watkins Road

Rainey Road

Sumrall Road

Walley Road

Dean Anderson Road

Monroe Road

Emmons Road

Shelton Cedar Road

Creel Road

L.D. Bradley Road

Leggett Road

Arange Grice

Corley Road

Officials said the notice is due to a loss of pressure from a scheduled shutdown. Those affected are asked to boil water for one minute before cooking, baking, making ice cubes, taking medications, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

The water system will be notified when tests show the water is safe to drink.