LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice was issued for about 250 customers in Lamar County on Saturday, February 25.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the notice was issued for the North Lamar Water Association.

The notice affects customers from the intersection of 16th Section Road and Old Highway 11 to the intersection of Oak Grove Road and Old Highway 11, including all adjacent roads, but excluding 16th Section Road and Oak Grove Road.

According to MSDH, the notice is due to pressure loss due to the blow out of a 12-in water line. When the water system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water.

Water should be boiled vigorously for one minute before all consumption.