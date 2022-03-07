PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice has been issued for 265 Northeast Perry Utility Association customers.

Affected areas include:

Highway 42 from Camp 8 Road west to city limits

Jess Newell Road and all adjoining roads

Southend of Gaines Brewer Road

Cochran Road and all adjoining roads

Eastside Church Road

Hardy Malone Road

Water system officials said the notice is due to a loss of pressure from one or more water line breaks. Affected customers are asked to vigorously boil all water for one minute before use.

The water system will be notified when tests show the water is safe to drink.