PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice for the Arlington Water Association – Hintonville was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

The notice affects 488 customers who are served by the system in Perry County.

Water system officials notified MSDH of a system wide pressure loss due to maintenance on a well. Health officials recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.