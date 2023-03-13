HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice was issued for several streets in Hattiesburg on Monday, March 13.
City officials said a four-inch water main was hit on Classic Drive while Spire Energy was on a job site. City crews identified the impact area and are working with the contractor to restore service.
The following areas are under a boil water notice:
- Honors Lane
- Medinah Drive
- Alex Lane
- Classic Woods
- Classic Drive
- Shelby Thames Drive to J Ed Turner
- 17 Place
- Fairway Place
- Lake Estates Drive
- Augusta Court
- Lake Shore Drive
- Brookline Drive
- Spyglass Hill
City officials said door hangers were placed in the affected areas. They said service should be restored Monday evening. When the boil water notice is lifted, city officials will alert those affected.