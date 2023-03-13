HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A boil water notice was issued for several streets in Hattiesburg on Monday, March 13.

City officials said a four-inch water main was hit on Classic Drive while Spire Energy was on a job site. City crews identified the impact area and are working with the contractor to restore service.

The following areas are under a boil water notice:

(Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

Honors Lane

Medinah Drive

Alex Lane

Classic Woods

Classic Drive

Shelby Thames Drive to J Ed Turner

17 Place

Fairway Place

Lake Estates Drive

Augusta Court

Lake Shore Drive

Brookline Drive

Spyglass Hill

City officials said door hangers were placed in the affected areas. They said service should be restored Monday evening. When the boil water notice is lifted, city officials will alert those affected.