Boil water notice issued in Laurel for 15 neighbors

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Laurel issued a boil water notice for 15 Baldwin Drive neighbors on Wednesday, December 29.

The following Baldwin Drive properties are affected:

3801

3802

3803

3808

3809

3812

3815

3816

3825

3850

3862

4000

4001

4002

4003

Wayne Farms, Sanderson Farms and Howard Industries are not affected. City leaders said those affected have been notified by door hangers. The notice is due to a water line repair.

Neighbors can contact Water Production at (601)-428-6464 for questions or concerns.