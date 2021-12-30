Boil water notice issued in Laurel for 15 neighbors

Pine Belt

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Laurel issued a boil water notice for 15 Baldwin Drive neighbors on Wednesday, December 29.

The following Baldwin Drive properties are affected:

  • 3801
  • 3802
  • 3803
  • 3808
  • 3809
  • 3812
  • 3815
  • 3816
  • 3825
  • 3850
  • 3862
  • 4000
  • 4001
  • 4002
  • 4003

Wayne Farms, Sanderson Farms and Howard Industries are not affected. City leaders said those affected have been notified by door hangers. The notice is due to a water line repair.

Neighbors can contact Water Production at (601)-428-6464 for questions or concerns.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories