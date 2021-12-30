Boil water notice issued in Laurel for 15 neighbors

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Laurel issued a boil water notice for 15 Baldwin Drive neighbors on Wednesday, December 29.
The following Baldwin Drive properties are affected:
- 3801
- 3802
- 3803
- 3808
- 3809
- 3812
- 3815
- 3816
- 3825
- 3850
- 3862
- 4000
- 4001
- 4002
- 4003
Wayne Farms, Sanderson Farms and Howard Industries are not affected. City leaders said those affected have been notified by door hangers. The notice is due to a water line repair.
Neighbors can contact Water Production at (601)-428-6464 for questions or concerns.