JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Bond was denied for a man who is accused of shooting the owner of a Jones County gas station.

The owner of Fast Stop in the Hebron community was hospitalized after he was shot during an armed robbery of his store on Thursday, July 28.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) identified Carmelo Tremaine Jackson, 18, as the suspected shooter.

Jackson turned himself in to law enforcement on Sunday, July 30. He was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault manifest extreme indifference to life.

During his first appearance on Sunday, July 31, Lance Chancellor with JCSD said Jackson was denied bond by Justice Court Judge David Lyons.

A 17-year-old was also arrested in connection to the shooting on Friday, July 29. Tyveron Morgan, another suspect in the case, was also located.

JCSD investigators are still searching for Jordan Ciahjra Dean. She is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Carmelo Tremaine Jackson, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

Carmelo Tremaine Jackson, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

Jordan Ciahjra Dean, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

Anyone with information about Dean’s location can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.