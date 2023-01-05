LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man accused of fatally shooting two people outside of a Laurel laundromat in October 2022 was arrested in Ohio and denied bond.

Mary Ann Collins, 19, and Travion Barnett, 22, were found shot and killed in a car outside of Loper’s Laundy in Laurel on Monday, October 24. A third person was shot in the leg but survived.

Ronald Buckley (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

A few days later, Laurel police identified Ronald “Hot Boy” Buckley, 19, as the suspect. Police Chief Tommy Cox said he was arrested in Fremont, Ohio on Tuesday, November 22.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Buckley is facing two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a stolen firearm, directing/causing a youth to commit a felony and various misdemeanor charges.

In addition to the murders outside the laundromat, Buckley is accused of shooting a 14-year-old and 17-year-old on a different occasion last year. He’s also accused of shooting a man seven times last June.

According to the newspaper, he was denied bond and issued a court-appointed attorney by Judge Kyle Robertson.