LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Bond has been set for the 18-year-old accused of killing a pregnant teen in Laurel.

According to the Jones County Adult Detention Center’s website, the bond for 18-year-old Tavaris Atwood was set at $1 million.

Atwood was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Elisa McLemore.

Tavaris Atwood (Courtesy: Jones Co. Adult Detention Center)

Laurel police said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of North 2nd Avenue on August 14, 2023. When officers arrived, they found McLemore, who was pregnant, with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) where a baby girl was delivered. McLemore and the baby were later transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

Police said the victim was later pronounced deceased at UMMC, and the baby was listed in good condition. Child Protection Services (CPS) was called in to assist with the baby.

On Tuesday, August 15, Atwood was arrested by Smith County deputies at a home on Highway 37 near Taylorsville. He was transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center.