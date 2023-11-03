FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Bond has been set for the two suspects accused of firing shots near William Carey University (WCU) in Hattiesburg.

Kyree Freeman has been charged with aggravated assault and four counts of possession of a stolen firearm. The unidentified juvenile faces the same charges, as well as grand larceny.

Prosecutors said Freeman’s bond was set at $70,000 for the aggravated assault charge and $10,000 each for the possession of the stolen firearm charges. He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

The juvenile was given a $20,000 bond on the aggravated assault charge, $5,000 each for the possession of the stolen firearm charges, and $10,000 on the grand larceny charge. The juvenile was also ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

The shooting near WCU happened on Wednesday, October 25 around 10:00 a.m. in the 600 block of Tuscan Avenue.

Two teenagers were arrested and charged in connection to the shooting, along with other shootings that occurred the evening of October 24 and the early hours of October 25.

Both teens were taken to the Forrest County Jail. There are additional charges pending from the Laurel and Petal Police Departments.