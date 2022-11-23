FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Bond has been set for the woman accused in a Forrest County sexual battery case.

Investigators said Misty Scarborough appeared before Justice Court Judge Zach Vaughn Wednesday morning. She has been charged with three counts of accessory before the fact of sexual battery in connection to her children in the Justin Riche case.

Judge Vaughn set her bond at $50,000 on each count. Scarborough was originally arrested on three counts of child neglect.

During the course of the investigation into Riche, detectives received information as to Scarborough’s knowledge and involvement in allowing the abuse to happen. They said at the time of the abuse, she was married to Riche.

Scarborough was taken into custody on Monday and charged with three counts of accessory before the fact of sexual battery. She will remain in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center until a trial date or unless she is able to make bond.