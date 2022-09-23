JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County woman who allegedly shot a four-year-old and fled to Alabama is now back in Mississippi.

Loretta Densie Elkins, 37, was charged with aggravated assault on Friday. Investigators said a bullet from her gun hit a nearby guard railing and struck a four-year-old girl in the abdomen on Tuesday at the Lone Oaks Apartments in Laurel.

“Ms. Elkins went to an apartment complex, and she fired a pistol aiming at another person. The bullet unfortunately struck a guard rail and that bullet ricocheted into a four-year-old’s stomach. That’s why she’s being charged with aggravated assault,” said Jardian McDonald, an investigator with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Elkins allegedly said the shooting was an accident.

“She made her initial appearance today. She got a $125,000 bond set. She’s out on a MDOC charge, which means she had a prior felony charge where she was convicted. She was on probation through MDOC. Because of that charge, she’ll stay in jail until MDOC decides whether they are gonna revoke her and send her back to prison for that initial charge or drop it and she’ll be able to make bond at that point,” said McDonald.

The four-year-old child was treated at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson and was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.