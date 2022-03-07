HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Committee on Services and Resources for Women (CSRW) is accepting books about women and girls in history to be donated to Thames Elementary School.

The book drive is being held for Women’s History Month. CSRW is coordinating with Thames’ principal and librarian to provide the books to students.

“The book drive is designed to provide schools with books about women since they have long been excluded form our history. Today, we’re actively trying to find about minority women, as well,” said book drive coordinator Dr. Kate Greene.

Last year, 52 books were donated to students at Burger Middle School in Hattiesburg.

Click here to donate a pre-selected book.