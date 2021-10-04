Booseum to return to African American Military History Museum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Booseum will return to the African American Military History Museum in Hattiesburg on Friday, October 29.

“After cancelling last year’s event due to COVID-19, we are happy to be able to welcome our community back to this fun, family-centered event,” said Latoya Norman, Director of Museums.

Booseum, which will be held from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., will feature a Trick-or-Treat Tour and a Costume Contest. Both parents and children are encouraged to come dressed to impress for the costume contest.

This event is free to the public, and treats will be available while supplies last.