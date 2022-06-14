HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In Hattiesburg, the 8th annual Needham Jones Back to School Bootcamp will return for another year.

The bootcamp helps provide skills to the youth to help them navigate stress. The event also teaches them life lessons.

“There is so much negative influence out there, and if we don’t provide any balance or positivity in their life, that negative influence will swallow them up,” said First Sgt. David Brooks.

Brooks said the bootcamp is not just for kids who are interested in the military.

“No military requirement is involved. I’m not a recruiter. I just want to provide that positivity in their life whether they were thinking about the military or not. But if they are do think about the military, I’ll provide them guidance on the military if that’s a route they decide to take,” said Brooks.

The bootcamp is for young men ages 12 to 15. It will be held July 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. each day.

For more information or to register, contact the African American Military History Museum at 601-450-1942, visit www.hattiesburguso.com or email vmolden@hattiesburg.org.