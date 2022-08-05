HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with New Dairy Alabama LLC (Borden Dairy) announced the company will be closing its Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Dothan, Alabama, manufacturing facilities.

The company will close the two locations, along with associated distribution branches, by no later than October 2, 2022. At that time, Borden Dairy will no longer produce its products in Mississippi and Alabama.

Company officials said they determined the company could no longer support operations at the two locations. Employees will be offered notification pay, job transition support and the option to apply for roles at other locations.