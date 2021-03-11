Braxton man accused of killing mother’s boyfriend in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a Braxton man in connection to a homicide that happened on Wednesday, March 10.

Police responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Hardy Street just after 7:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found the body of 30-year-old Curtis McGee of Jackson.

Shortly after the shooting, 23-year-old Jacquille Graves was arrested in Petal. He has been charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

According to investigators, the incident stemmed from an argument between Graves and his mother’s boyfriend, McGee. There were no other injuries during the incident.

Graves was booked into the Forrest County Jail.