FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be temporary lane closures in Forrest County.

There will be alternating lane closures on I-59 southbound at U.S. 49. The closures will take place Monday, July 17 and Tuesday, July 18 each night from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

MDOT officials said a bridge in the area will be repaired after hit was hit by a vehicle.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.