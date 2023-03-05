Rodrique Bowman (left) and Shantari Carter (right), (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A brother and sister were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that left one man dead in Hattiesburg on Sunday, March 5.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just before 3:00 a.m. in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue.

They found that a man had died from a gunshot wound. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klemm identified the victim as 39-year-old Akera Antionio Franklin, of Hattiesburg.

Police later arrested Rodrique Bowman, 21, of Hattiesburg. He was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

HPD officials said Bowman and the victim are known acquaintances and that the shooting stemmed from a domestic-related incident over a woman.

Bowman’s sister, 30-year-old Shantari Carter, was also arrested. She was charged with hindering prosecution.

Both were booked into the Forrest County Jail.