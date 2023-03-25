LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Two brothers are wanted after a shooting injured one in Laurel on Thursday, March 23.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Brothers Devante Boyd, 25, and Dominic McDonald, 24, got into a fight with the victim inside the Cameron Center.

The brothers waited for the victim to leave the center. When he did, they allegedly shot him in the abdomen and leg before also shooting up a car that was parked nearby.

According to the newspaper, the victim made his way to a convenience store across the street where he was picked up by an ambulance. He underwent a surgery and is now in stable condition.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the brothers were identified by witnesses. They’re wanted for aggravated assault.