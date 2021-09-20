Bugfest set for Sept. 24-25 at Crosby Arboretum

Attendees of Bugfest can participate in bug collection and identification Sept. 24 and 25 at the Mississippi State University Crosby Arboretum. This year’s event will be modified with limited attendance to abide by health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19. (File photo by Mississippi State University Extension Service/Susan Collins-Smith)

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WHLT) – School groups and the public can learn all about insects and their habitats during the annual Bugfest at the Mississippi State University (MSU) Crosby Arboretum in Picayune set for September 24 and 25.

The event will be modified with limited attendance to abide by health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19.

According to the MSU Extension Service, Bugfest is open to school and homeschool groups from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on September 24. The event is open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on September 25. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under.

The event will offer several of its traditional hands-on activities, including insect collection and identification and arts and crafts. Attendees can also hear presentations by MSU Extension Service entomologist John Guyton, Pearl River County Extension agent Eddie Smith, and Hancock County Extension agent Christian Stephenson.

Some presentations will be offered virtually and broadcast via Zoom. Presentations delivered virtually will be recorded and available for later viewing. To get the link to view the presentations, visit the arboretum’s website.

People who wish to attend the fest in person must call the arboretum at 601-799-2311 to register.