Buildings in downtown Hattiesburg will be converted into lofts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Buildings in downtown Hattiesburg are being converted into lofts and residential living space. This comes after the Hattiesburg City Council voted to approve the project.

Andrea Saffle, the executive director with Downtown Hattiesburg Association, said the project will consist of the renovation of three historic buildings in the downtown area, including the Kress Building, Forrest Towers and the Davidson Building.

Saffle said they expect to add 300 units to the downtown area, which would help boost the economy and help grow the downtown business district.

“Having this project to add residential housing to downtown and commercial space on the ground floor, really will help address a critical shortage we got of available living spaces in downtown. This is going to be a key project for downtown; just getting more people living here and working here, enjoying and playing here, so we are really excited about it,” she stated.

The Hub City Lofts 2 project is expected to be finished by the end of 2021 or early 2022.