Burglary suspect arrested inside South Jones High School

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a burglary suspect inside South Jones High School in Ellisville early Wednesday morning. Investigators said a security camera alerted them about the suspect inside the school.

Tyrese Blanks, 21, was found hiding under a music platform, according to investigators. They said he was previously arrested in 2020 for breaking into South Jones High School.

Blanks was out on bond when he was captured on Wednesday. He has been booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

Deputies said there have been other burglary incidents at the high school, and they are working to determine if Blanks is a suspect in those incidents.